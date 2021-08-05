Zuma backers planning second phase of riots — Duarte

She said law enforcement agencies had to pounce on more people who had been behind the recent riots

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has accused a group of former president Jacob Zuma's supporters of calling for the second phase of the recent riots that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.



The ANC said it was keeping a close eye on the group, which calls itself the #FreeJacobZuma campaign...