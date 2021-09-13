I recently recovered from Covid-19, can I still donate blood?

Blood donors have to wait 14 to 28 days after recovering from Covid-19 before donating blood again.

According to the SA National Blood Service (SANBS), people who have travelled to affected countries outside of SA will be deferred for 21 days before they can donate blood.

Those with confirmed Covid-19 infection will be deferred for 28 days from the date of complete clearance of symptoms, and those who have been in close contact with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases will be deferred for 21 days from the last date of contact.

“To donate, a Covid-19 plasma donor must be symptom-free for at least 28 days. This aligns with recent National Institute for Communicable Diseases guidelines on the collection of Covid-19 recovering persons,” said the SANBS.