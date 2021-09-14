‘Complete rebuild’ for Springfield Value Centre after R400m unrest and looting damage

Durban’s Springfield Value Centre (SVC) will only reopen next year due to the R400m in damage inflicted on the busy complex during unrest and looting in July.

SA Corporate Real Estate (SAC), the JSE-listed Real Estate Investment Trust which owns SVC, confirmed that the looted and damaged shopping centre will be rebuilt and fully functional by the spring of 2022.

Sharmaine Ramsahai, centre manager at Broll, which manages SVC, said the entire centre was hit during the unrest. She said 85% of the centre was damaged to such an extent that a complete rebuild was required.

“The remainder of the centre required substantial remediation as large areas had been damaged by fire which also resulted in electrical, mechanical and structural damage,” she said.

Only Pick n Pay is trading at the centre.