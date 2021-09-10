Correctional supervision and suspended sentences for Parys farmers guilty of beating farmworkers

Three of the five Parys farmers found guilty of assaulting two farm workers who later died in hospital from their injuries were handed suspended sentences on Friday.

The three, Cornelius Loggenberg, Lodewikus van der Westhuizen and Gert van Vuuren, were handed a three-year, wholly suspended, sentence.

The two eldest farmers, Gert van der Westhuizen and Anton Loggenberg, were sentenced to correctional supervision.

Gert van der Westhuizen was also ordered to pay R20,000 to each of the families of the deceased, as he had already offered compensation. The money is to be paid by October 1.