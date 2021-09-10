South Africa

Correctional supervision and suspended sentences for Parys farmers guilty of beating farmworkers

In 2016, Simon Tjixa and Simon Jubeba were brutally assaulted and later died in hospital. The five farmers convicted of assaulting them have received suspended sentences or correctional supervision.

10 September 2021 - 19:11
Gert Van Der Westhuizen, Anton Loggenberg, Cornelius Loggenberg, Lodewikus Van der Westhuizen and Gert Van Vuuren appear at the Parys high court for the deaths of farmworkers Simon Tjixa and Simon Jubeba, who were assaulted before later dying in hospital.
Gert Van Der Westhuizen, Anton Loggenberg, Cornelius Loggenberg, Lodewikus Van der Westhuizen and Gert Van Vuuren appear at the Parys high court for the deaths of farmworkers Simon Tjixa and Simon Jubeba, who were assaulted before later dying in hospital.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / Sunday Times

Three of the five Parys farmers found guilty of assaulting two farm workers who later died in hospital from their injuries were handed suspended sentences on Friday.

The three, Cornelius Loggenberg, Lodewikus van der Westhuizen and Gert van Vuuren, were handed a three-year, wholly suspended, sentence.

The two eldest farmers, Gert van der Westhuizen and Anton Loggenberg, were sentenced to correctional supervision.

Gert van der Westhuizen was also ordered to pay R20,000 to each of the families of the deceased, as he had already offered compensation. The money is to be paid by October 1.

In 2016, Simon Tjixa and Simon Jubeba were brutally assaulted by the farmers after being accused of attacking their then employer, Loedie van der Westhuizen.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Corne van Zyl said she had taken into consideration the fact that the three were relatively young at the time of the offence. She added that she relied on the sentence imposed on another of the farmers, Riaan Swart, who pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Van Zyl said the pre-sentencing reports handed into court showed that the five were not a threat to society and all played positive roles in their respective communities.

The NPA told the court about its intention to appeal against the sentences.

In its arguments for sentencing, the state said it preferred direct imprisonment to be imposed, because of the seriousness of the offences committed by the accused.

TimesLIVE

Parys farm killings: Farmer offers compensation to victims’ families

One of five Parys farmers awaiting sentencing in connection with the deaths of two farmworkers has offered R20,000 in compensation to each family.
News
5 hours ago

Family blames council for death of 6-year-old

The family of Khomanani Mawa,6, who fell into an open manhole on Sunday before his body was found on Wednesday, has put the blame on municipal ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy