Parliament closes on Friday so MPs can campaign for polls

Parliament is suspending its programme to allow MPs to campaign for local government elections, likely to be held next month.

“We are suspending the programme until November,” said ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina yesterday . She explained that no oversight visits and no ordinary portfolio committee meetings will be approved. The only parliamentary meetings that may sit are those that have to meet particular deadlines that are constitutionally binding.

The third term of parliament was initially scheduled to end on September 30. It will now end on Friday.

The National Assembly's programme committee convened a special meeting yesterday after the Constitutional Court order dismissing the Electoral Commission's application to postpone the municipal polls to next February.

Some MPs were not happy to hear that SA will go to elections before the highly contested expropriation of land without compensation matter was concluded.