Documentary captures front-line workers' struggles during pandemic

“It humanises the front-line workers, showing us a fraction of what they have had to face"

The strain front-line health workers have been under during the pandemic takes centre stage in new local documentary Zero to Zero.



The one-hour documentary was filmed over 15 months at Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital in Muckleneuk, Pretoria. It is scheduled to premiere on October 4 on M-Net...