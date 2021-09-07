Entertainment

Documentary captures front-line workers' struggles during pandemic

“It humanises the front-line workers, showing us a fraction of what they have had to face"

07 September 2021 - 09:55

The strain front-line health workers have been under during the pandemic takes centre stage in new local documentary Zero to Zero.

The one-hour documentary was filmed over 15 months at Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital in Muckleneuk, Pretoria. It is scheduled to premiere on October 4 on M-Net...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy