SA has over 10.5-million Covid-19 vaccinations administered & here's how many 18-34s have got the jab so far

Number of vaccines administered

The total number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered is 2,370,922, with most vaccines administered in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The total number of Pfizer vaccines administered is 8,156,441, with 5,694,600 first doses administered and 2,461,841 second doses administered.

How many 18-34 year olds have got the jab so far?

Since rolling out the vaccine from Friday, this age group has seen 569,689 vaccines administered.

The group with the largest number of vaccinated people is those 60 and above, with women accounting for more vaccines administered than men.

The group with the lowest number are those 18-34, with women also accounting for more vaccines administered.

Cabinet last week approved the decision to allow all citizen between the ages of 18-34 years-old to get the vaccine, in an effort to increase the vaccine rollout and curb Covid-19 infections.

Some in this group got the vaccine earlier as part of the rollout to health care workers, frontline workers, teachers, police and other special groups

