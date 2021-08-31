ANC parliamentary caucus shocked by death of Kebby Maphatsoe

The ANC parliamentary caucus says it has learnt with shock and sadness of the death of former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe.

He had been a member of parliament since 2014 and had also served as deputy minister for defence and military veterans.

“The ANC parliamentary caucus has today learnt with shock and sadness of the passing of ANC MP comrade Kebby Emmanuel Ramaotoana Maphatsoe. Comrade Maphatsoe became a member of parliament in 2014 and was currently serving as a whip of the study group on sports, arts and culture,” ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said on Tuesday.

“He previously served in the portfolio committee on police and was deputy minister of defence and military veterans from 2014 to 2019.”

She said Maphatsoe’s death had robbed the ANC of a dedicated, “loyal and patriotic freedom fighter, a robust and fearless legislator and a capable leader”.