Are men really more vaccine hesitant?

Patterns at vaccination sites may reflect those at other health services

Sitting around a cosy fireplace on a winter night this month, I had a discussion with a health worker. She asked the question: Why are males vaccine hesitant? I inquired as to her reasoning behind the question.



She mentioned that she worked at vaccine sites and by her account males made up about 40% of the site users. The thought process started unfolding. Assuming a gender split is 50/50, there would be a reason fewer males were present than females. Looking at the figures available for the province I live in, by the middle of July the ratio was 38% male and 62% female among those using the vaccine sites...