Your Covid-19 questions answered
How long until we could reach 'herd immunity'?
As Gauteng premier David Makhura sets a goal to vaccinate 100,000 people a day, many have asked for how long that target will need to be maintained before SA reaches herd immunity.
The government set a target of vaccinating 40 million people, or 67% of the population, to reach a point where enough people are immune to the virus that it stops spreading dangerously.
So far SA has vaccinated 11.6-million citizens, which is 29% of the goal.
The vaccine has, as of last week, been opened to all citizens over the age of 18, and government has introduced several initiatives to get the vaccine “to the people”.
This includes providing free transport to vaccination sites and pop up vaccination sites in high-traffic locations.
Using statistics from the government's Covid-19 vaccine data dashboard, SA has on average administered about 165,000 jabs a day over the last week (including weekends).
According to a vaccine calculator developed by Media Hack., if this trend continues we could reach herd immunity by May next year.
If Makhura's goal is reached, adding 30,000 to that trend daily, we could reach herd immunity by March 2022.
However, Wits University professor of vaccinology Dr Shabir Madhi warned recently that herd immunity may be far off.
“The thinking was that the pandemic would ebb and then mostly fade once a chunk of the population, possibly 60% to 70%, was vaccinated or had resistance through a previous infection.
“But new variants like Delta, which are more transmissible and have been shown to evade these protections in some cases, are lifting the bar for herd immunity to near impossibly high levels,” he said.