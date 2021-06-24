Gauteng social development department failing children – DA

There are 1,339 cases of child abuse that were reported to the Gauteng department of social development between January 2020 and April this year.

This was revealed by MEC for Social Development, Morakane Mosupyoe, in a written reply to DA's questions tabled in the provincial legislature. ..