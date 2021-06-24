Gauteng social development department failing children – DA
There are 1,339 cases of child abuse that were reported to the Gauteng department of social development between January 2020 and April this year.
There are 1,339 cases of child abuse that were reported to the Gauteng department of social development between January 2020 and April this year.
This was revealed by MEC for Social Development, Morakane Mosupyoe, in a written reply to DA's questions tabled in the provincial legislature. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.