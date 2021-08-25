Territorial war by illegal miners sparks fear, deaths
Community stoned three people after accusing them of being involved in the killings
At least seven people have been killed, five of them on the same night, in a Johannesburg informal settlement in what is believed to be an ongoing feud between illegal miners.
Residents of Zamimpilo informal settlement in Langlaagte on Tuesday told Sowetan that gunshots rang throughout the night on Sunday and at least five people were gunned down in different areas of the settlement...
