Fuming MPs question Naledi Pandor's suspension of Dirco director-general

Mahambehlala said the AG had also identified Dirco's CFO and other members of the bid adjudication committee among those who should be held responsible for irregularities in the awarding of tender. The committee in its report recommended that action be taken against the same officials.

“It is not clear why the actual suspects have not been suspended,” said Mahambehlala on Wednesday. “Why can't the department suspend all those implicated and let the law take its course and implement consequence management?”

Mahambehlala repeatedly suggested that Matjila was being protected from accountability.

She asked why was it difficult for the department to ask both Matjila and Mahaoi to account for their different roles in the procurement processes of the New York project.

MPs from across political parties agreed with Mahambehlala's sentiments.

They said Mahaoi's suspension should not be associated with their report as he had nothing to do with the New York saga. Even if he was implicated, MPs wondered why he was single out for suspension while other implicated parties have not been brought to book.

MPs demanded a copy of the letter Pandor wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa which convinced the president to delegate authority which made it possible for the minister to put the DG on a precautionary suspension.

MPs also did not did not take kindly to Pandor's absence from Wednesday's meeting, accusing the minister of refusing to account.