Polls show biggest decline in independent candidates since 2006

Ngonyama attributed it to a lack of resources

Political parties look set to maintain their stranglehold on the electoral and political system ahead of municipal elections as the preliminary register of candidates showed fewer independents would stand for elections.



Parties and candidates taking part in the upcoming local government elections had until 9pm last night to submit their names to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and make payment for election deposits...