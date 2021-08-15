IFP joins IEC in court, wants elections postponed to May

The IFP has become the latest organisation to jointhe Electoral Commission (IEC) in a court bid to have the local government elections postponed.

But while it supports theIEC's call for a postponement, the IFP argues that the four-month delay sought by the commission to February next year will not be sufficient to arrange safe elections.

It wants elections to be postponed by a further three months to the end of May 2022.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa announced on Saturday that the party has submitted an application to the Constitutional Court for leave to intervene, or alternatively, be admitted as amicus curiae, in the matter between the IEC, minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) and others, seeking a postponement of the October 27 elections.

Hlabisa said as the fourth-largest party in parliament, as well as the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal, the IFP has a direct and substantial interest in the proceedings.

Further, the party wants to offer what it considers to be a practical solution to be considered in conjunction with the relief sought. The party is on record calling for the elections to be postponed.