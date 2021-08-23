LOCAL ELECTIONS | Check your voter registration online
Our elections website shows you quickly where you are registered
SA’s local government elections are meant to take place in October this year, but might still be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
While the Constitutional Court decides whether to allow a postponement, all South Africans can in the meantime check whether they are registered to vote, and at which voting station.
You cannot vote at all if you do not register or arrive at a voting station where you are not registered, and you must be sure that the IEC has an address for you.
Use our registration checker to see whether you are correctly registered. If not, you should correct your registration as soon as possible ahead of the election.
All SA citizens, 16 years and older, with a valid green barcoded ID book, smart ID card or temporary identification certificate can register. You will only be able to vote if you are 18 on election day but you can register from 16 years of age.
The IEC has this year made available a website where you can register online.
Our election website also has a list of frequently asked questions about the local elections and registration, as well as a full interactive dashboard showing past election results, going back to 2014.