ConCourt to hear IEC application to postpone elections

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it will present its legal arguments on Friday August 20 in a virtual sitting of the Constitutional Court to call for the postponement of the fifth local government elections.

After adopting justice Dikgang Moseneke's report which recommended that elections will only be free and fair if they are held no later than February 2022, the IEC launched a bid in the apex court to have the October 27 polls postponed.

When making a presentation about the IEC’s state of readiness on the upcoming municipal elections during a webinar organised by the SA National Editors’ Forum on "How the Elections Work", the IEC’s deputy chief electoral officer in charge of electoral operations Masego Sheburi said elections held in October are not reasonably likely to be held in a free and fair manner.