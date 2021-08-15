South Africa

Mine hands over R15m clinic to Cathyville residents

Health facility in walking distance will make lives easier

15 August 2021 - 14:11
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

Walking long distances to get healthcare services is now a thing of the past for the community of Cathyville in Barberton, a mining town in Mpumalanga.

A mine in the area handed over a R15.3m clinic to the community on Saturday which will see residents getting healthcare services closer to home for the first time in more than 10 years...

