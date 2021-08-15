Nigeria says killing of Muslim travellers was 'prearranged'

The killing of 23 people returning from a Muslim festival in Nigeria was a premeditated ambush for which suspects have already been arrested, authorities said on Sunday.

Deadly violence is common around Africa's most populous nation, with roads becoming particularly dangerous as armed attackers and kidnappers target travellers.

In a statement, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned Saturday's ambush in central Plateau state of buses returning from a religious festival in nearby Bauchi state.

Though details of the attack in state capital Jos were unclear, some media suggested a Christian militia was to blame.