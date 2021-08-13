South Africa

Facebook rolls out end-to-end encryption for Messenger voice, video calls

By Eva Mathews - 13 August 2021 - 19:14
FILE PHOTO: These features have gained popularity in the past year as people sought to stay in touch virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.
FILE PHOTO: These features have gained popularity in the past year as people sought to stay in touch virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Facebook Inc on Friday rolled out end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls on Messenger, adding another layer of privacy to its widely used communications platform.

Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger services already have end-to-end encryption on personal texts messages sent by users.

The social media giant has gradually been adding audio and video features to its portfolio of messaging services.

These features have gained popularity in the past year as people sought to stay in touch virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'll also kick off a limited test with adults in certain countries that lets them opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram," Facebook said in a blogpost , adding that the security feature will also be tested in the coming weeks on Messenger's group chats.

Reuters

Facebook serial rapist gets 8 life sentences and 223 years behind bars

Thokozani Jiyane lured his victims on Facebook, pretending to be in the filming industry and offering them jobs.
News
10 hours ago

Social media is helpful but can pose real threat to mental health

I love social media, particularly Facebook. The platform has been a largely positive vehicle in my life. Through the platform, I have met a great ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?