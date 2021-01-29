Minister urges department to implement changes after Shonisani Lethole's death

Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu has urged the Gauteng health department to implement the recommendations contained in the report by the health ombudsman on the circumstances surrounding the treatment and death of Shonisani Lethole.

Lethole died in Tembisa Hospital on June 29.

After being admitted, Lethole reached out to health minister Zweli Mkhize to complain about the “unbearable” conditions at the hospital and claimed he had not been fed for 48 hours. After his death, an investigation was launched.

The revelations from the report include that Lethole was not declared dead for more than 10 hours until a doctor came in the next day. It says he died of “overwhelming SARS-CoV-2-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, with multisystem dysfunction compounded by poor and negligent medical care”.