Tembisa Hospital CEO to take Ombud's report over Lethole's death on review

Tembisa Tertiary Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi plans to take on review the Health Ombud report which found that the facility failed to provide food for four days to a patient.



Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba released his report on Wednesday after an investigation into a tweet by Shonisani Lethole, who was a patient at the hospital. On June 25, Lethole turned to Twitter, tagging health minister Zweli Mkhize as he complained about not being fed for two days. Lethole died four days after his tweet...