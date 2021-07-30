'People are saying they can't patrol streets on empty stomachs'

Gauteng's department of community safety's Take Charge campaign, which initially involved street patrollers, has now fizzled out despite its success in combating crime in communities

Bhekisizwe Kubheka, who patrolled the streets of his Katlehong neighbourhood on the East Rand with dozens of others as part of a community-driven safety campaign in Gauteng, believes the reintroduction of stipends could draw back those who gave up on the programme.



