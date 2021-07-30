Proteas to tour Sri Lanka in September

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that the country will host South Africa in a white-ball series in September.

In making the announcement on Friday morning‚ SLC said that they will be hosting the Proteas in three ODIs and as many T20s as both team continue with their preparations for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

SLC said the tour will take place in a bio-bubble environment and all the matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo between September 2 and 14.

The Proteas go into this series with their spirits high after they recently beat the West Indies and Ireland in T20 series where a number of players like Janneman Malan and Tabraiz Shamsi continued to impress.

Full Fixtures