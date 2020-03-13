Mpumalanga coronavirus patient discharged

The Mpumalanga provincial government says a 27-year-old woman who tested positive for the coronavirus will be discharged for self-quarantine at home.

Briefing the media yesterday, premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and health MEC Sasekani Manzini said the woman from Malalane travelled to Orlando, Florida, in the US with her husband via Dubai.

She arrived in the country on March 8 and travelled to Mpumalanga on March 9, where her symptoms started.

"The Mpumalanga province has recorded nine suspected cases which are all people with recent travel abroad.

"Six of these people tested negative for the virus, we are await the results of two suspected cases.