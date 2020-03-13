Mpumalanga coronavirus patient discharged
The Mpumalanga provincial government says a 27-year-old woman who tested positive for the coronavirus will be discharged for self-quarantine at home.
Briefing the media yesterday, premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and health MEC Sasekani Manzini said the woman from Malalane travelled to Orlando, Florida, in the US with her husband via Dubai.
She arrived in the country on March 8 and travelled to Mpumalanga on March 9, where her symptoms started.
"The Mpumalanga province has recorded nine suspected cases which are all people with recent travel abroad.
"Six of these people tested negative for the virus, we are await the results of two suspected cases.
"However, Mpumalanga has recorded its first positive case as announced by the minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize. A 27-year-old woman who had travelled to Orlando, Florida, in the United States via Dubai has tested positive for the virus. She arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on March 8 and traveled to Mpumalanga on March 9 when her symptoms started.
"The woman lives with her husband who also travelled with her. They don't live with any children or had contact with any elderly people. The young woman has been taken to Rob Ferreira Hospital for assessment in order to determine her severity, the husband is also there to be tested."
Mtshweni-Tsipane said a team from the health department have been activated to trace people whom the couple may have close contact with.
Manzini said what they got was that the woman visited her parents in Johannesburg before coming to Mpumalanga.
"We request the people of the province to remain calm and not panic," said Mtshweni-Tsipane.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.