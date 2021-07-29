Tributes pour in for fallen SA's king of kwasa kwasa
Malo-A-Botšheba succumbs to Covid-19
The family of self-proclaimed king of kwasa kwasa in SA and businessperson Malo-A-Botšheba, who died due to Covid-19 complications, has described him as a people's person.
Born Stephen Sefofa, 59, from Mohlabaneng village in the Bolobedu area of Limpopo, Malo died on Wednesday at Tzaneen Mediclinic. He was admitted on Friday.
The flamboyant taxi boss was known for branding his fleet of minibuses and bakkies with ANC colours.
Sefofa's wife Choole said he complained of chest pains and struggled to breathe, before later testing positive for Covid-19.
She said Sefofa started having severe complications on Friday and was rushed to hospital.
“I have lost a friend, lover and companion. I don't how I'm going to start raising his three children because he always provided for his family and he would do anything [for us]," she said.
She said Sefofa hardly spent time with them during political party campaigns towards elections.
“He loved the ANC more than anything. He spent a lot of money branding his bakkies and minibuses with ANC colours. He went ahead to brand his vehicles with Covid-19 safety measures and he did all these against my wishes. Hence I say he loved people and the organisation,” she said.
Choole said he was working on going back to the studio to record music after a long break.
Malo shot to popularity when he appeared on TV screens with his kwasa kwasa music in the late 90s. Some of his song included Malo a Botsheba, Sakanyuka and Balobedu.
Sefofa further made headlines when he returned to Masopa High School to repeat Grade 11 at the age of 47 in 2007.
He also left his taxi business for a month to head to an initiation school in 2012.
Sefofa's former school principal Ronnie Morwatshehla, who is now an ANC MP, described him as a peaceful and determined person.
“I took the risk of admitting him at my school because of his age but I thought he was just going to play. He proved me wrong and obtained his matric certificate,” he said.
Morwatshehla said Sefofa didn't only become a pupil but also bought computers for the school.
“As I'm taking to you the computer lab which was donated by Sefofa is there and functioning. He loved everyone and may his soul rest in peace,” he said.
In a statement the Modjadji Royal Council also conveyed their condolences.
“A giant tree has fallen; one who has contributed immensely to Bolobedu, as a pioneer, mentor, and an activist for the development of the Bolobedu house music genre, which has now garnered international acclaim.
“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Malo-A-Botšheba and wish the Sefofa family strength during this difficult time,” read the statement by the Modjadji royalty.
The ANC's provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela said Sefofa was a special breed and a tireless activist whose love of the organisation was demonstrated in all aspects of his life.
“Cde Malo-A-Botšheba loved the ANC wholeheartedly and demonstrated this by using his hard-earned resources and time to campaign and mobilise support for the organisation throughout the country.
“He would do this without qualms even when there was no form of remuneration. He became synonymous with ANC campaigns, and had acquired a specially branded fleet that was particularly used to campaign for the ANC,” Selamolela said.
