Tributes pour in for fallen SA's king of kwasa kwasa

The family of self-proclaimed king of kwasa kwasa in SA and businessperson Malo-A-Botšheba, who died due to Covid-19 complications, has described him as a people's person.

Born Stephen Sefofa, 59, from Mohlabaneng village in the Bolobedu area of Limpopo, Malo died on Wednesday at Tzaneen Mediclinic. He was admitted on Friday.

The flamboyant taxi boss was known for branding his fleet of minibuses and bakkies with ANC colours.

Sefofa's wife Choole said he complained of chest pains and struggled to breathe, before later testing positive for Covid-19.

She said Sefofa started having severe complications on Friday and was rushed to hospital.

“I have lost a friend, lover and companion. I don't how I'm going to start raising his three children because he always provided for his family and he would do anything [for us]," she said.

She said Sefofa hardly spent time with them during political party campaigns towards elections.

“He loved the ANC more than anything. He spent a lot of money branding his bakkies and minibuses with ANC colours. He went ahead to brand his vehicles with Covid-19 safety measures and he did all these against my wishes. Hence I say he loved people and the organisation,” she said.

Choole said he was working on going back to the studio to record music after a long break.

Malo shot to popularity when he appeared on TV screens with his kwasa kwasa music in the late 90s. Some of his song included Malo a Botsheba, Sakanyuka and Balobedu.

Sefofa further made headlines when he returned to Masopa High School to repeat Grade 11 at the age of 47 in 2007.