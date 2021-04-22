No money, and no plan B, for public sector wage increases: Senzo Mchunu

The government says it does not have the money nor a backup plan should negotiations around public sector wages fail. .

This as government workers demand a salary increase of consumer price inflation plus four percentage points.

The workers are also demanding a risk allowance of 12% of basic salary because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu on Thursday said they were hopeful negotiations would go well despite the government formally tabling a 0% wage increase for the 2021/2022 financial year.

“When it comes to government finances, income and expenditure, we are in quite a bad shape,” he said.

This after the National Treasury “unequivocally” told the cabinet the state had no money.

“I don't know what plan B would mean. There is only one plan, it is plan A to say we are in negotiations with organised labour and we are in the chambers. We don't want to undermine the chamber and collective bargaining, we want the chamber to be a success,” he said.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni last year announced that the government would implement a three-year salary freeze in the sector to cut government spending by R300bn and bring ballooning state debt of R3.95 trillion under control.

Government workers have threatened to embark on huge protests that will disrupt and shut down the sector. Mchunu said they were not oblivious to this.