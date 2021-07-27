South Africa

Musina magistrate's court closed as parts in danger of collapse

27 July 2021 - 12:06
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The cash hall, Court A District Court and Court B Regional Court 'pose an immediate danger of collapse'. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

The Musina magistrate's court has been closed after the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development was served with a notice prohibiting the building from being used as the structure was in danger of collapsing.

The Law Society of SA informed its members on Tuesday that as a result, all cases will be postponed in the interim.

The notice issued by the department of employment & labour, dated July 26, stated that the cash hall, Court A District Court and Court B Regional Court posed an immediate danger of collapse that may cause fatal injuries.

The notice also said electrical distribution boards that do not have covers and with exposed bare wires posed a danger of electrocution.

The justice department was not immediately available for comment. 

TimesLIVE  

 

