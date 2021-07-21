'You don't have to disclose a lot of information': Kubayi urges looters to get tested for Covid-19

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has called on those who participated in the unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to get tested for Covid-19.

Kubayi made the call on Tuesday at the launch of the vaccination programme for correctional services officials and inmates.

The vaccination rollout for officials and inmates is under way in SA's prisons.

Inmates will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided by the health department.

Making her plea, Kubayi said those who participated in the looting don't have to disclose too much information about themselves.

“I know some of them are scared that they will be arrested as they get to the facilities, but from a health point of view, we really urge them to come,” said Kubayi.

“We have an obligation as health professionals to say that when they arrive, they don't have to disclose a lot of information about themselves, because we want to test them.”