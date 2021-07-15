Business Unity SA calls for 24-hour curfew in looted KZN and Gauteng areas

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) on Thursday called on government to institute a 24-hour curfew in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng areas which have been ravaged by looting and protest action.

In a media briefing, Busa said this should be accompanied by the full deployment of the army and police.

The organisation said this would not be an indefinite curfew but would allow the army and police to position themselves to allow some normalcy to resume.

“This is an emergency unparalleled in our democratic history and requires the state to take immediate action,” said Busa president Sipho Pityana.