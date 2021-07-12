Riots are blocking service delivery, says premier David Makhura

Ongoing riots in Gauteng are hurting the government's ability to provide essential services, premier David Makhura said on Monday.

He said the volatile environment has seen people struggling to get to their workplaces because of limited access and services being disrupted across the province.

“To this end, some provincial government services, including vaccination sites in the affected areas, have had to temporarily close due to safety concerns by both the staff and the public. Emergency medical services (EMS) teams are equally experiencing difficulty in responding to distress calls in communities due to limited access.

“The situation is being assessed by the provincial law-enforcement agencies who are now being assisted by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)," he said.

This comes as protests triggered by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma last week expanded from KwaZulu-Natal into other parts of SA.