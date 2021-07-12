KZN south coast's water tankers, municipal offices and market set alight

Water tankers, municipal offices and a fresh market on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast were set alight and vandalised on Monday morning.

Ugu municipality spokesperson France Zama confirmed the acts of vandalism of infrastructure.

“Please be advised that our water tankers, offices, vehicles and fresh produce market that service our communities at our fleet workshop in Mkholombe have been set alight. The market was also looted of all goods in stock and the full extent of damage is yet to be determined.”