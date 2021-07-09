Granny’s plea for vaccine heard

Masoko Lebea from Tlatja village, outside Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo, who celebrated her 122nd birthday on July 5 was vaccinated in the comfort of her own home on Thursday.

The feeling of being left out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme has ended for a 122-year-old granny who could not be registered on the government’s portal because it does not allow people born in the 1800s to do so.



