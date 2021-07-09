Granny’s plea for vaccine heard
Masoko Lebea from Tlatja village, outside Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo, who celebrated her 122nd birthday on July 5 was vaccinated in the comfort of her own home on Thursday.
The feeling of being left out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme has ended for a 122-year-old granny who could not be registered on the government’s portal because it does not allow people born in the 1800s to do so.
Masoko Lebea from Tlatja village, outside Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo, who celebrated her 122nd birthday on July 5 was vaccinated in the comfort of her own home on Thursday...
