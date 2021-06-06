KZN has vaccinated over 225,000 pensioners, says health MEC
More than 225 000 senior citizens have so far received their Covid-19 vaccine shots in KwaZulu-Natal.
This is according to the province's health MEC, Nomgagugu Simelane, who was speaking at Health Chat, the department's interactive multimedia programme, on Friday.
“So far, no fewer than 225,035 senior citizens aged 60 and above, from a targeted 955,000, have received the Covid-19 vaccine from the 97 vaccination sites that have been set up around the province.
“The number of sites will be increased as more doses become available.”
Simelane said by Thursday the province had vaccinated 123,020 healthcare workers, with 43,103 outstanding.
Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to provide a detailed update on the situation in the province on Sunday.
