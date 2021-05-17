'Thank you sister!' Desmond and Leah Tutu kick off Covid-19 jab for the aged

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah were among the first elderly people to be inoculated as the Western Cape started its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

“I hope so!” Those were the words of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu when asked by a nurse at Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Milnerton on Monday if he was ready for the Covid-19 vaccination.

After several pre-vaccination questions which he asked the nurse to repeat, joking that he couldn’t hear as he was an old man, the 89-year-old gracefully had his first shot of the vaccine without flinching as the long needle went into his right upper arm. “Thank you sister!” he said as the nurse plastered the injection site.

Tutu and his wife Leah were among a handful of elderly people inoculated at the hospital as the Western Cape kick-started its second phase of the vaccine rollout. Premier Alan Winde, who officially launched the second phase, said “hope makes a comeback”, after a pandemic that has taken so much from so many people, including lives lost.

“Over the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken away so much from so many people across our province. There are many families in the Western Cape who have had to mourn the death of someone they love. There are many more families who don’t know where their next meal is going to come from because their breadwinner has lost their job. During this time, there has not been much to be hopeful about, and to look forward to. It has been a time of great pain and loss,” he said.