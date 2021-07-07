South Africa

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina tests positive for Covid-19

07 July 2021 - 17:36
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home, his office said on Wednesday.

“Masina undertook to take a Covid-19 test after experiencing mild symptoms yesterday [Tuesday],” said his spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe.

He said Masina received his results on Wednesday, and that all those who were in contact with him had been advised to self-isolate or test.

“The executive mayor calls on the public to continue adhering to the adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations, and continue practising non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“He has also encouraged the elderly and those over 50 to not waste time in registering to receive a Covid-19 vaccine to prevent severe illness, hospitalisation and minimise possible death,” Mbengashe said, adding that Masina was in “high spirits” and expected to make a speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE

Ekurhuleni mayor's tweet about Mugg & Bean closing labelled as 'fake news'

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina tweeted on Sunday morning that Mugg & Bean was shutting its doors across the country. His tweet has since been ...
News
3 days ago

'We must never have resolutions about individuals': Mzwandile Masina on ANC's step-aside rule

"We must have a resolution about the entire organisation," says Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina on the ANC's step-aside resolution.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound