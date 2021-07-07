KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line

The KwaZulu-Natal government warned on Wednesday that five districts in the province had crossed the third-wave line.

This followed meetings of the provincial executive council and the provincial command council.

According to a statement issued by the provincial government, the council's latest report on the Covid-19 infection rate in KwaZulu-Natal “paints a bleak picture and an approaching danger as districts cross the third-wave line”.

“The province had a percentage change [increase] of 45% in the number of new cases recorded in the past week.

“The average number of cases recorded daily has increased from 859 to 1,261 within a seven-day period. The number of daily hospital isolations increases steadily in both private and public hospitals, including ICU and patients requiring ventilation.”