Jamie Foxx drives DJ Bongz's gwara gwara to new levels

By Wednesday the views of the video posted on his Instagram account had passed the 1.9-million mark, with more than 4,200 says.

It's five years now since deejay, dancer and choreographer DJ Bongz created his gwara gwara dance craze in 2016. It was an instant hit on the continent and beyond.



Pop icon Rihanna performed gwara gwara dance on stage during the 2018 Grammys. In August 2019, US actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx provided large doses of comic relief for his gwara gwara attempt...