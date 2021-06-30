Diepsloot residents shun masks, while others abide

While the residents of Diepsloot continue with their lives seemingly unperturbed by alert level 4, people in areas such as Rosebank have made themselves scarce and tend to wear masks in public.

During the level 5 hard lockdown last year, TimesLIVE visited the township and noted that people were walking about without abiding by regulations. And it was the same again on Tuesday.

“I’ve been detained before because I wasn’t wearing a mask. I still won’t wear it. I suffer from asthma and I can’t risk my health further. People here don’t have the luxury to stay indoors and observe the protocols; we are already too poor and congested to care. We are crowded,” said 32-year-old Kutlwano Goitsemang.

The increasing number of infections in Gauteng has concerned the government.