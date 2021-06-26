South Africa

Family meeting called for Sunday after shock news on Covid-19 Delta variant

26 June 2021 - 15:49
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation about Covid-19 developments at 8pm on Sunday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation about Covid-19 developments at 8pm on Sunday.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday after the discovery of the new Delta variant of Covid-19 in SA, the government said on Saturday.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams confirmed that a special national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting was convened to receive a report from the scientists on the prevalence of the Delta variant in SA. 

Williams said: “As the result of these developments, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) will convene this afternoon to propose recommendations on the country’s response to both the Delta variant and the continued surge in Covid-19 infections.” 

She said the NCCC will convene again on Sunday morning to discuss the Natjoints report.

“This will be followed by the presidential co-ordinating council (PCC) which includes premiers, executive mayors and representatives of traditional leadership. A special cabinet meeting will take place to process the recommendations from the Natjoints. 

TimesLIVE

Delta variant surging in SA, third wave to eclipse second, new restrictions on cards

SA's third wave of Covid-19 is on course to surpass the peak of the second wave after the arrival of a new variant of the infection, acting health ...
News
7 hours ago

Delta variant found in SA, third wave to be worse than second

South Africa's third wave of Covid-19 is on course to surpass the peak of the second wave after the arrival of a new variant of the infection, acting ...
News
8 hours ago

Health minister to give 1pm briefing after emergency Covid-19 meeting

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is to give a briefing about the surging third wave of Covid-19 after an emergency meeting of the national ...
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight