Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon
Illegal connections in area blamed as City Power launches investigation
The bodies of a newlywed Johannesburg couple, who had just returned home from honeymoon, were found at their Crosby home at the weekend.
Gauteng police confirmed that the bodies of Zaheer Sarang and Nabeelah Khan were found on Sunday afternoon.
Spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said they were found in the shower.
“It is suspected that the couple were electrocuted. Police are still waiting for the post-mortem results that will confirm the cause of death.”
It was alleged that 24-year-old Khan was electrocuted after touching a tap in the shower and her husband was electrocuted when he tried to help her.
💔😭💔😭 I am. Shocked.. Devastated Just recvd the news of the passing of both our Br Zaheer Sarang and his wife Nabeelah...Posted by Mehreen Mia Cassimjee on Sunday, June 13, 2021
Community activist Aziz Ally said power outages and illegal connections in the area were a big problem, saying that illegal connections were put up in “broad daylight”.
“The problem is that there are many other residents from Homestead Park, Mayfair South that are also experiencing this shocking when they touch the taps at their house.
“It does seem to be a bigger problem in terms of what is going on.”
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo had launched an urgent investigation into the incident.
“From Monday morning a team has been busy with a preliminary investigation to establish the facts, and we will provide the details later.
“While we are busy with investigations, we urge the residents to desist from tampering with electricity infrastructure, vandalism and illegal connections which may lead to the circuit malfunctioning,” said Mangena.
Resident Hassan Abdullahi Aalim said he had attended the same mosque as Sarang and his father. “We would meet at the mosque when we went for prayer. The family is reserved and respectful. It is a sad tragedy.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.