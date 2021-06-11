North West fears Clover exit won't be the last

The company had cited poor water and electricity supply among its reasons for wanting out.

The North West government says it fears that if Clover shuts down its factory in Lichtenburg, it could ignite an exodus of companies from the town, jeopardising jobs.



MEC for agriculture and rural development Desbo Mohono said they had written to Clover asking for a meeting before the end of the week to hear the company's concerns and intervene. The company had cited poor water and electricity supply among its reasons for wanting out. ..