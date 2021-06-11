Mpumalanga ANC vote in doubt

Two of the three regions in the province have said they needed more time to select their preferred candidates as they had been preoccupied with preparations for the upcoming local government elections.

Plans by the Mpumalanga ANC to forge ahead with an elective conference next week could once again go up in smoke as many branches have failed to hold their nomination branch meetings in the province.



