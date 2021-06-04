PAP must get its house in order

The Pan Africanists are a divided lot, throwing colonial rhetoric at each other, inappropriate behaviour from representatives from across the African continent. Punches were thrown, resembling a cage-fighting extravaganza.

The protagonists did not give a fig, as men kicked women, an extraordinary fiasco, tainting the image of what should be an important organisation promoting unity and strength. The racial divisions created by the European colonisers still exist, as PAP chairmanship has been hijacked by the former French colonies in West Africa.

Rotation of this important position should be non-negotiable, yet it has created so much humiliating tension. Our own Julius Malema, a thoroughbred hothead in his own right, threatened to “kill” an MP from Mali, where a coup was happening.

PAP must be brought to order immediately, because right now it resembles a bowl of watery, tasteless pap.

Peter Bachtis, Benoni