Downs trio shows black leaders can achieve working together
The season 2020/21 didn’t bring only the novel coronavirus but synergy at work. Coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela clinched the coveted DStv Premiership trophy.
The well-oiled machinery of the Sundowns coaches brought succour to the long-suffering blacks labelled as incompetent and antagonistic towards each other. Prophets of doom ate humble pie and the myth was debunked.
Of course, the factional black-led ANC government has undoubtedly brought SA to its knees and shame. However, that doesn’t define blacks as who they are and confine them to the rubbish bin. A clear unambiguous message is sent to all and sundry that blacks, like other racial groups, can effectively work together and achieve a common goal in sports, politics and business.
In his last act of creation the triune God said: “Let us create man in our own image." He created male and female.
God comprises three persons all functioning as one and likewise he created us as a community to work in unity, not in silos.
Kudos to the Downs coaches!
Thami Zwane, Edenvale
