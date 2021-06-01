South Africa

Basic education gears up for daily attendance of all grades

01 June 2021 - 12:33

The department of basic education is working on a phased approach for school attendance to return to normal for all grades.

The department was on Tuesday morning making a presentation to the portfolio committee on basic education on the status of the preparedness of schools for a possible third wave of Covid-19...

