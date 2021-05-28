Despite 400 deaths, under 20s not among high risk-category

Youngsters recorded Covid fatality rate of just 4.2%

The death of an 18-year-old grade 12 pupil from Free State is one of more than 400 such cases of those aged under 20 who have succumbed to Covid-19 in SA, but health experts believe the younger citizens remain relatively safe from the pandemic.



SA surpassed the 56,000 mark of Covid-19 -elated deaths this week...