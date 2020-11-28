'This is rubbish': Jessie Duarte on slate putting her forward as SG at ANC 2022 elective conference

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has dismissed a recently released 2022 elective slate putting her forward as secretary-general as “rubbish”.

The slate, by a grouping calling itself the “radical economic transformation” (RET), comes ahead of the ANC’s midterm review conference, the national general council (NGC), and seeks to replace the current leadership.

It also comes two years before the 55th elective conference expected to be held in 2022.

The RET slate puts forward current secretary-general Ace Magashule as president, former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane as deputy president and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo as national chairperson.

Tony Yengeni also appears on the slate as treasurer-general.

“This is rubbish,” Duarte said. “I am not willing to dignify this with any interviews.

“Stop proving, only the branches of the ANC has a right to choose. Slates of any kind serve only to sow divisions.”