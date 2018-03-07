CCTV footage shows Bozwana's final hours alive

Late North West businessman Wandile Bozwana's girlfriend on Monday relived the last moments she had with him before he was killed in a hail of bullets in October 2015.

Mpho Baloyi, who was also Bozwana's business partner, was in the witness box in the high court in Pretoria.

Prosecutor Jeniffer Cronje took her through the close-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a salon at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton that she and Bozwana visited for beauty treatments on the day he was killed.

Wearing a blue golf shirt and matching chinos pants, Bozwana can be seen on the footage, including when he paid for the manicure and pedicure services.

The footage, on which Baloyi was asked by the prosecution to confirm certain details, was played in court after Judge Papi Mosopa ruled in favour of Cronje, that there was no evidence that playing the video would be detrimental to the interest of justice.

Bozwana and Baloyi were allegedly followed around before they were ambushed on the Garsfontein off-ramp in Pretoria.

Cronje had said the footage was "relevant and real evidence".