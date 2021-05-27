Zuma dealt R10m blow as ConCourt strikes legal costs challenge from the roll

Former president Jacob Zuma will have to pay up to R10m after the Constitutional Court struck from the roll with costs his legal challenge against the personal cost order against him over his attempt to challenge the public protector’s “state of capture” report.

Zuma approached the apex court after his appeal against the 2017 North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruling that he personally pay for his failed attempt to review former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) late last year.

In her report, Madonsela had recommended that Zuma appoint a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture and that it be headed by a judge selected by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

But Zuma had rejected the recommendation and argued that the report was unconstitutional as he said establishing a commission of inquiry and selecting its presiding officer was his presidential prerogative in terms of the constitution.

The high court however ruled that Madonsela had the power to direct Zuma to appoint a commission of inquiry and to direct that Mogoeng selects its chairperson, as Zuma was conflicted, personally implicated in the allegations of state capture and had personal interest in the outcomes of the inquiry.